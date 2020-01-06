Luers grad Wolfe honored by WHAC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Indiana Tech senior Emma Wolfe was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Wolfe averaged 25.0 points, 2.5 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 60.7% from the floor and 68.2% from behind the three-point line in a pair of wins for the No. 11-ranked Warriors. The Bishop Luers High School product scored a season-best 21 points in the loss to No. 13 University of Saint Francis on New Year’s Eve before besting that with 29 points on 10-12 shooting (9-11 from three-point range) and tying the program record for triples in a game.

It is the first time in her career that she has garnered the weekly honor from the conference.