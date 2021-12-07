Luers grad Hammock named finalist for Robinson Coach of the Year award

DEKALB, Ill. (WANE) – After leading Northern Illinois University to the MAC title, Bishop Luers graduate Thomas Hammock is one of thirteen finalists for the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

The Huskies have a 9-4 record and are set to play Coastal Carolina in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl on December 17. It marks a tremendous turnaround for the program, as NIU was 0-6 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

The winner will be announced on December 20, with the official presentation at a reception on Saturday, January 8 in Indianapolis prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The twelve others finalists are Blake Anderson, Utah State; Dave Aranda, Baylor; Luke Fickell, Cincinnati; Jim Harbaugh, Michigan; Billy Napier, Louisiana; Pat Narduzzi, Pitt; Nick Saban, Alabama; Kalani Sitake, BYU; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jeff Traylor, UTSA; Mel Tucker, Michigan State; and Kyle Whittingham, Utah.







