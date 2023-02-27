WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – If you had the chance to catch Fletcher Loyer play at Homestead High School, you knew he would eventually be a good player at Purdue University – but who knew he’d be THIS good, THIS fast for one of the top teams in the country?

In his first year in West Lafayette, Loyer has become Purdue’s biggest offensive threat on the perimeter and the team’s no. 2 scoring option behind likely national Player of the Year Zach Edey.

Loyer has started all 29 games for the Boilermakers and is putting up 11.8 points a night while his 53 three-pointers made lead the team.

Purdue has gone from unranked to start the season to no. 5 in the latest A.P. poll, after spending considerable time at no. 1 this year.

Viewed as a legit Final Four contender, the Boilermakers are 24-5 and close out regular season play this week with a road game at Wisconsin on Thursday and home contest against Illinois on Sunday.