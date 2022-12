WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time in a row.

The Homestead High School grad averaged 15.5 points and 6.0 assists in two wins for the Boilermakers.

He tallied a career-high 20 points and eight rebounds Sunday as Purdue opened conference play with a win over Minnesota.