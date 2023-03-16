WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead grad Fletcher Loyer has had a remarkable freshman season for the Purdue Boilermakers.

That includes his role as Purdue’s no. 2 scorer – behind consensus All-American Zach Edey – and being named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

But the characteristic that may surprise you the most is his durability. Despite playing in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten, the six-foot-four, 185-pound Loyer has started all 34 games for the Boilermakers this year.

Interestingly enough, he’s not the only player on the Purdue roster to do that. Fellow freshman and backcourt mate Braden Smith has also started every game for the Boilermakers this season.

Loyer and Smith look to keep their Iron Man streaks alive on Friday when top-seeded Purdue faces 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson at 6:50 p.m. in the first round of NCAA Tournament play in Columbus, Ohio. That game is set to air on TNT.