FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Jaden Ivey off to the NBA, Sasha Stefanovic graduated, and Eric Hunter Jr. now at Butler, there are plenty of minutes to be had at the guard positions for Purdue this coming season – a perfect scenario if you’re incoming freshman Fletcher Loyer.

Loyer, who was Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up last season as a senior at Homestead, could be poised to play a big role for the Boilermakers.

He spoke with WANE-TV at Wednesday’s “Bigger Than Basketball” fundraiser in Fort Wayne about the opportunity ahead.