INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Jazzlyn Linbo tallied her first collegiate double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds, but Purdue Fort Wayne dropped their second straight game in a 91-70 loss at IUPUI.

Shayla Sellers and Sylare Starks also finished in double figures with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Purdue Fort Wayne struggled to score in the first half, with IUPUI outscoring the Mastodons, 51-27, in the first 20 minutes. The Dons did score 43 second half points, but the defense could not shut down an IUPUI team that hit 53.8% of their shots, including 10 3-pointers.

The Mastodons return to the Gates Center to tip off their final home stand of the regular season, starting Monday against Cleveland State.