CLEVELAND (WANE) – Jazzlyn Linbo dropped a career-high 20 points, adding 12 rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne, but the Mastodons fell 68-56 at Cleveland State on Saturday.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 11-7 overall, including 5-3 in Horizon League play following the loss.

Along with Linbo’s 20 points, Amellia Bromenschenkel scored 13 while Shayla Sellers added 10.

It was an even battle in the opening minutes, with Linbo hitting a basket while being fouled to tie the game at 11 heading into the first media timeout. Cleveland State outscored Purdue Fort Wayne, 28-18 over the next 15 minutes to take a 39-29 lead into halftime.

Purdue Fort Wayne trailed as much as 14 in the fourth quarter, but the Mastodons closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to make it a 46-39 game.

The Mastodons cut the deficit as close as three with 8:22 to go, but Cleveland State pulled away down the stretch to seal the win.

Purdue Fort Wayne continues a 4-game road swing at Youngstown State next Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled at 6:30 p.m.