MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State introduced new head basketball coach Michael Lewis on Wednesday afternoon at the Shondell Practice Center.

Lewis arrives in Muncie after a successful three-year run as an assistant coach at UCLA, which included a 68-30 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances. The Bruins made it to the Final Four in 2021 and the Sweet 16 in 2022.

The former Indiana University standout has spent 18 seasons as an assistant coach, which includes stops at Nebraska (2016-19), Butler (2011-16), Eastern Illinois (2005-11) and Stephen F. Austin (2004-05).

Lewis, who played at IU under head coach Bob Knight from 1996-2000, concluded his collegiate career as Indiana’s all-time leader in career assists (545), which now ranks second in the program’s record book.

The Jasper, Ind. native finished his high school career in 13th place on Indiana’s all-time high school scoring list with 2,138 career points at Jasper High School and was named Gatorade State Player of the Year in 1996.