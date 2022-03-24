FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team fell in a Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association match against Lewis in straight sets (25-23, 25-19, 25-21) on Thursday, March 24 at the Gates Sports Center on Arnie Ball Court.



Neither team led by more than two points to begin the first set. After the ‘Dons took a 15-14 lead, the Flyers went on a 9-3 run to take a 23-18 lead. The ‘Dons didn’t go down without a fight, and cut the Flyers’ lead to 24-23. In the run, the ‘Dons received kills from Vicente Ibarra and Sean Califf, as well as a service ace from Carlos Mercado. The Flyers scored the final point of the set to win the frame.



The ‘Dons opened the second set with a 9-4 lead. Bryce Walker and Jon Diedrich had two kills each during the stretch. The Flyers eventually tied the set at 16-16 and finished on a 9-3 run to win the second set.



After the Flyers got out to a 7-2 lead in the third set, the ‘Dons immediately responded with a 5-1 run. Diedirch and Mark Frazier each had kills in the run. The Flyers eventually extended their lead to 23-17, but the ‘Dons made one last push scoring four of the next five points. However, the Flyers finished the set with a kill and won the match.



As a team, the ‘Dons hit .182 and the Flyers hit .302. Diedrich led the ‘Dons in kills with 10. Califf led in assists with 31. Troy Gooch led in digs with eight.

With the loss, the Mastodons’ overall record drops to 13-10 and 4-5 in the MIVA. Lewis improves to 12-9 overall and 4-5 in the MIVA



The Mastodons travel to Lebanon, Ill. for a MIVA match against McKendree on Saturday, March 26 (5 p.m.). The Mastodons defeated the Bearcats in five sets back on Feb. 26.