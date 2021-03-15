Leo native Aaliyah Andrews records first career hit with the Hoosiers

LEESBURG, Fla. (WANE) – A freshman at Indiana University, Aaliyah Andrews’ first career hit with the Hoosiers came on Saturday night in a IU win over Rutgers, 8-1.

How it happened:

Lacefield drew a walk before Aaliyah Andrews saw her first career hit for the Hoosiers in the fourth. Andrews stole second just before Lambert hit a base clearing two-RBI single to center field. Jenkins knocked a triple to right-center to score Lambert and took a 6-1 lead.

Up next, Indiana will face Michigan on March 26th in Bloomington.

