MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo High School graduate Ben VonGunten in making his way to Muncie, as the kicker will play his final season of college football at Ball State University as a graduate transfer for the Cardinals after spending the last four years at Indiana Wesleyan.

Excited to announce my commitment to Ball State University to play my 5th year! Huge thanks to @CoryConnolly and @BSUCoachNeu for the opportunity! #ChirpChirp pic.twitter.com/youp19S2sv — Ben VonGunten (@BenVonGunten) February 14, 2022

VonGunten announced the move on social media on Monday.

The former Highlight Zone standout has proven to be one of the best kickers/punters in NAIA football over the past few seasons, earning All-American honors twice.

This past fall VonGunten went 10-fof-12 on field goals with a long of 46 yards. He was 36-for-37 on PATs and averaged 42.4 yards per punt.