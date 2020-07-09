Leo grad VonGunten listed among NAIA’s best

MARION, Ind. – The College Football Americas 2020 NAIA Preseason Starting Lineup was released Wednesday, with Wildcat Football kicker Ben VonGunten being named to the starting punter role. The junior ranked fourth in the country in 2019 with 41.9 yards per-punt attempt. The 2019 NAIA All-American tallied 45 total punts, good for 1,884 yards with his longest punt occurring on October 26th at Trinity Christian, where he booted the ball 60 yards.



“Ben has been a weapon since the beginning of his freshman year,” said Head Football Coach Jordan Langs. “He is dedicated to his craft and is a great teammate. We are looking forward to him having another great season!”

The Wildcats open their season up on the road at Missouri Baptist on September 12th, with their home opener coming a week later on September 19th against Valparaiso. The home opener is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff.