MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo High School grad and Indiana Wesleyan transfer Ben VonGunten made himself right at home at Scheumann Stadium on Saturday.

The Ball State kicker finished 3-for-3 with his field goals in the Cardinals’ home opener, including a career-long 47-yard field goal late in the first half. VonGunten followed up his career long field goal with a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

Despite the strong kicking from VonGunten, Ball State dropped their second straight game, 37-30, on a late touchdown by Sean Myers in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals host Murray State next Saturday.