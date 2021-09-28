Leo grad Newbauer accused of abuse by former University of Florida players

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – According to several former players and some of their parents, ex-Florida women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer verbally abused players, assistants and staff members. They say he created a toxic environment that athletic department officials failed to fix for years. The Alligator, a student-run paper that’s not affiliated with the university, spoke to dozens of people before detailing the alleged abuse Monday. Newbauer “resigned” in mid-July for “personal reasons.” It was a stunning move that came six weeks after he signed a three-year contract extension. His departure came two days after leading scorer Lavender Briggs threatened to transfer.
Newbauer is a Leo High School graduate who went on to earn his degree from IPFW in 2001.

