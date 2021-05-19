Leo grad Miller named to Big Ten’s All-Freshman team

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WANE) – Leo graduate and Michigan State pitcher Ashley Miller was selected to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman Team as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Miller was MSU’s no. 1 pitcher this season, posting a record of 8-9 with a 1.99 ERA. She struck out 99 batters in 112.2 innings for the Spartans.

2021 Big Ten Softball All-Conference Teams and Individual Awards

(as selected by the Big Ten coaches — players in ALL CAPS were unanimous selections)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lexie Blair, Jr., OF, MICH

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: ALEX STORAKO, Jr., P, MICH

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Jaeda McFarland, Fr., OF, MD

COACH OF THE YEAR: Carol Hutchins, MICH

First Team All-Big Ten

Kailee Powell, Jr., 1B, ILL

Gabbi Jenkins, Sr., OF, IND

Grace Lorsung, Fr., DP, IND

Lou Allan, Sr., 1B, MICH

Meghan Beaubien, Sr., P, MICH

LEXIE BLAIR, Jr., OF, MICH

Taylor Bump, Sr., 3B, MICH

ALEX STORAKO, Jr., P, MICH

Natalie DenHartog, Jr., OF, MINN

MaKenna Partain, Sr., 2B, MINN

Billie Andrews, Fr., SS, NEB

Tristen Edwards, Sr., OF, NEB

RACHEL LEWIS, Sr., 2B, NU

Jordyn Rudd, Jr., C, NU

Skyler Shellmyer, Jr., OF, NU

Danielle Williams, Jr., P, NU

Mariah Rodriguez, So., 2B, OSU

Rachel Becker, Jr., SS, PUR

Second Team All-Big Ten

Delaney Rummell, So., 3B, ILL

Avrey Steiner, Jr., 2B, ILL

Jaelyn Vickery, Fr., OF, ILL

Emily Goodin, Sr., P, IND

Grayson Radcliffe, Sr., 3B, IND

Denali Loecker, Fr., 1B, IOWA

Jaeda McFarland, Fr., OF, MD

Taylor Okada, Jr., 2B, MD

Julia Jimenez, So., 2B, MICH

Emily Hansen, Jr., DP, MINN

Amber Fiser, Sr., P, MINN

Katelyn Kemmetmueller, Sr., 3B, MINN

Autumn Pease, Jr., P, MINN

Morgan Newport, Grad., OF, NU

Sam Hackenbracht, So., C, OSU

Cora Bassett, So., OF, PUR

Kaitlyn Brannstrom, Fr., 1B, PUR

Fiona Girardot, So., 2B, WIS

All-Freshman Team

Jaelyn Vickery, OF, ILL

Grace Lorsung, DP, IND

Brylee Klosterman, OF, IOWA

Denali Loecker, 1B, IOWA

Jaeda McFarland, OF, MD

Ashley Miller, P, MSU

Sara Kinch, C, MINN

Billie Andrews, SS, NEB

Allison Smith, P, OSU

Kaitlyn Brannstrom, 1B, PUR

Peyton Bannon, OF, WIS

All-Defensive Team

P: Amber Fiser, Sr., MINN

C: Jordyn Rudd, Jr., NU

1B: Kailee Powell, Jr., ILL

2B: Rachel Lewis, Sr., NU

SS: Natalia Rodriguez, Sr., MICH

3B: Taylor Bump, Sr., MICH

OF: Gabbi Jenkins, Sr., IND

OF: Taylor Lambert, Sr., IND

OF: Jaeda McFarland, Fr., MD

Sportsmanship Award Honorees: Addy Jarvis, ILL; Gabbi Jenkins, IND; Grace Banes, IOWA; JoJo McRae, MD; Sarah Schaefer, MICH; Joanna Bartz, MSU; Carlie Brandt, MINN; Karlee Seevers, NEB; Mac Dunlap, NU; Megan McMenemy, OSU; Kennedy Legg, PSU; Sydney Bates, PUR; Hailey Hoklotubee, RU; Maddie Schwartz, WIS.