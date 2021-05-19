Leo grad Miller named to Big Ten’s All-Freshman team

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WANE) – Leo graduate and Michigan State pitcher Ashley Miller was selected to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman Team as voted on by the conference’s coaches.
Miller was MSU’s no. 1 pitcher this season, posting a record of 8-9 with a 1.99 ERA. She struck out 99 batters in 112.2 innings for the Spartans.
2021 Big Ten Softball All-Conference Teams and Individual Awards
(as selected by the Big Ten coaches — players in ALL CAPS were unanimous selections)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lexie Blair, Jr., OF, MICH
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: ALEX STORAKO, Jr., P, MICH
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Jaeda McFarland, Fr., OF, MD
COACH OF THE YEAR: Carol Hutchins, MICH
First Team All-Big Ten
Kailee Powell, Jr., 1B, ILL
Gabbi Jenkins, Sr., OF, IND
Grace Lorsung, Fr., DP, IND
Lou Allan, Sr., 1B, MICH
Meghan Beaubien, Sr., P, MICH
LEXIE BLAIR, Jr., OF, MICH
Taylor Bump, Sr., 3B, MICH
ALEX STORAKO, Jr., P, MICH
Natalie DenHartog, Jr., OF, MINN
MaKenna Partain, Sr., 2B, MINN
Billie Andrews, Fr., SS, NEB
Tristen Edwards, Sr., OF, NEB
RACHEL LEWIS, Sr., 2B, NU
Jordyn Rudd, Jr., C, NU
Skyler Shellmyer, Jr., OF, NU
Danielle Williams, Jr., P, NU
Mariah Rodriguez, So., 2B, OSU
Rachel Becker, Jr., SS, PUR
Second Team All-Big Ten
Delaney Rummell, So., 3B, ILL
Avrey Steiner, Jr., 2B, ILL
Jaelyn Vickery, Fr., OF, ILL
Emily Goodin, Sr., P, IND
Grayson Radcliffe, Sr., 3B, IND
Denali Loecker, Fr., 1B, IOWA
Jaeda McFarland, Fr., OF, MD
Taylor Okada, Jr., 2B, MD
Julia Jimenez, So., 2B, MICH
Emily Hansen, Jr., DP, MINN
Amber Fiser, Sr., P, MINN
Katelyn Kemmetmueller, Sr., 3B, MINN
Autumn Pease, Jr., P, MINN
Morgan Newport, Grad., OF, NU
Sam Hackenbracht, So., C, OSU
Cora Bassett, So., OF, PUR
Kaitlyn Brannstrom, Fr., 1B, PUR
Fiona Girardot, So., 2B, WIS
All-Freshman Team
Jaelyn Vickery, OF, ILL
Grace Lorsung, DP, IND
Brylee Klosterman, OF, IOWA
Denali Loecker, 1B, IOWA
Jaeda McFarland, OF, MD
Ashley Miller, P, MSU
Sara Kinch, C, MINN
Billie Andrews, SS, NEB
Allison Smith, P, OSU
Kaitlyn Brannstrom, 1B, PUR
Peyton Bannon, OF, WIS
All-Defensive Team
P: Amber Fiser, Sr., MINN
C: Jordyn Rudd, Jr., NU
1B: Kailee Powell, Jr., ILL
2B: Rachel Lewis, Sr., NU
SS: Natalia Rodriguez, Sr., MICH
3B: Taylor Bump, Sr., MICH
OF: Gabbi Jenkins, Sr., IND
OF: Taylor Lambert, Sr., IND
OF: Jaeda McFarland, Fr., MD
Sportsmanship Award Honorees: Addy Jarvis, ILL; Gabbi Jenkins, IND; Grace Banes, IOWA; JoJo McRae, MD; Sarah Schaefer, MICH; Joanna Bartz, MSU; Carlie Brandt, MINN; Karlee Seevers, NEB; Mac Dunlap, NU; Megan McMenemy, OSU; Kennedy Legg, PSU; Sydney Bates, PUR; Hailey Hoklotubee, RU; Maddie Schwartz, WIS.