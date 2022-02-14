LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo High School graduate Ashley Miller is the Big Ten’s Pitcher of the Week as the sophomore at Michigan State threw a perfect game for the Spartans over the weekend.



Pitcher of the Week

Ashley Miller, Michigan State

So. – RHP – Leo, Ind. – Leo – Major: Business

• Went 3-0 with three complete-game shutouts and 29 strikeouts, while allowing just seven hits and four walks in 21.0 innings as MSU won three of four games last weekend at the Northern Lights-Southern Nights Invitational in Leesburg, Fla.

• Tossed the third perfect game in program history (first seven-inning perfect game) with 14 strikeouts in Sunday’s tournament finale against Akron

• Added two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in season opener Feb. 11 vs. Pittsburgh, and blanked UConn on five hits with five strikeouts on Feb. 12

• Garners her first career Pitcher of the Week plaudit

• Last Michigan State Pitcher of the Week: Kelly Smith (April 21, 2014)