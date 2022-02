FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo High School graduate Jeremy Davison poured in a game-high 21 points as top-seeded Indiana Tech topped the University of Northwestern Ohio by a score of 85-52 in the first round of the WHAC Tournament on Wednesday night at the Schaefer Center.

Rog Stein added 20 points for the Warriors, who improved to 25-6 with the victory.

Tech advances to the semifinals on Saturday where they will host.