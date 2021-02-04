Leo grad Crowe named Horizon League Player of the Week for Dons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Horizon League announced on Thursday, February 4 that Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball senior Katie Crowe was selected as one of the League’s Players of the Week.

Crowe led Purdue Fort Wayne to their first two Horizon League wins in program history, sweeping Youngstown State twice. In those two matches, Crowe averaged 5.00 kills per set, a .359 hitting percentage, 4.67 digs per set, and 1.17 aces per set. She had double-doubles in both contests with 13 kills and 10 digs on Monday and 17 kills and 11 digs on Tuesday. These were her 37th and 38th career double-doubles.

The senior from Leo, Indiana had seven aces against the Penguins, six of which came in Monday’s match. Three of her aces came in a row.

In addition to her statistics for the week, Crowe also became a member of the Purdue Fort Wayne 1,000-kill club. She needed 10 kills on Tuesday to reach the plateau, and it only took to the 3-2 mark of the second set to do so. She had nine kills in the opening set. She became the 10th Mastodon in program history to join both the 1,000-kill and 1,000 dig clubs.

After two weeks of play, Crowe is the Horizon League leader in kills per set and points per set.

This is Crowe’s first Horizon League Player of the Week honor, but she was named the Summit League Offensive Player of the Week twice in 2019.

Crowe and the Mastodons are back in action on Monday, February 8 at IUPUI, which is 0-4 this season.