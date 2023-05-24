FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At six-foot-seven, 250 pounds, Leo High School graduate D.J. Allen is a big dude – but he’s not too big a standout to field questions from a room filled with elementary school kids in his hometown.

Allen spent Tuesday evening speaking at Prime Boxing Association’s Youth Club – a club that meets from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays. The club is free and features guest speakers, meals, and free boxing lessons.

Prime Boxing Association is located at 2301 Pennsylvania Street in Fort Wayne.

Allen, a defensive end, just finished his first year at Rutgers University, where the freshman saw action in one game for the Scarlet Knights.

Allen says he knows adding weight and muscle to his frame will be key to seeing more playing time this upcoming season in the Big Ten.