ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WANE) – Dekalb grad Leigha Brown dropped the news that starting her junior year she’ll be joining the Michigan Wolverine’s basketball club.

Brown spent the last two seasons with Nebraska. During her final season with the Cornhuskers, she was honored as the Big Ten sixth person of the year.

Brown will remain in the Big Ten, but new colors and a new state in-store for the Fort Wayne native.