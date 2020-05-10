Leigha Brown begins a new journey at Michigan

Auburn, Ind. (WANE) – Leigha Brown will make her junior debut next season with the University of Michigan.

Coming off her best season so far at Nebraska, the Big Ten sixth woman of the year decided that it was time for change.

The big factor in Brown’s decision? Family. Not only her parents, but Brown wanted to be close to all of her family. With a move to Michigan, Brown would be less than two hours away from home compared to the 10 hours she had to travel to Nebraska and with the recent pandemic, she’s hoping that the NCAA can understand that.

Brown was Nebraska’s leading scorer last season, she hopes that her transition into a Wolverine’s team that finished 21-11 can help generate some more offense.

Overall, Brown is enjoying the time at home with family for now and her new puppy is keeping her busy. When she can step back onto the hardwood again, she’s ready to lace up with her new team in a very competitive Big Ten conference.