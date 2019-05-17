Leathernecks top Mastodons 4-1

Brandon Yoho recorded two hits in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 4-1 setback to Western Illinois on Friday (May 17) in Summit League baseball action at Mastodon Field.



The Fighting Leathernecks scored single runs in the third and sixth and had a two-spot in the fifth.



The Mastodons had chances, recording seven hits and walking four times. But ultimately the ‘Dons stranded seven runners.



Purdue Fort Wayne loaded the bases in the seventh inning. Robert Young III walked with the bags packed to force in Aaron Chapman for the Mastodons’ only run.



Cameron Boyd took the loss. He went 6.1 innings, giving up four runs. Tyler Kissinger tossed 2.2 scoreless innings. He didn’t give up a hit in the process.



Javin Drake went 7.0 innings for WIU, getting the win. Connor Rektorski tossed the final two frames to get his first save of the season. Bailey Montgomery scored twice for WIU. Six different WIU players accounted for their six hits.



The Mastodons will close out the season on Saturday (May 18) in a 1 p.m. first pitch at Mastodon Field. The ‘Dons will celebrate Senior Day prior to the game. Yoho and Shane Odzark will be recognized prior to the game.