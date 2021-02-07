Leatherman’s 27 points sparks the Lady Cougars over the Huntington Foresters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Lady Cougars (13-9; 7-6 Crossroads) played host to the Huntington University Foresters (10-7; 6-6 Crossroads) in Hutzell Athletic Center and won 82-74 for the team’s second straight win in conference play.

Offense was the talk of the game in the first quarter. Six three-pointers were made throughout the first 10 minutes, four by the Foresters and the other two by the Lady Cougars. The first quarter ended with the Lady Cougars trailing 20-19.

The script remained the same in the second quarter, with 18 points combined through the first four minutes. The remainder of the half was a back and forth battle. Senior guard Sidney Crowe made consecutive free throws to put the Lady Cougars ahead 35-33 with 1:18 to play in the half.

20 seconds later, the Foresters responded with a three-pointer to take a one-point lead. Then as the clock ticked down to zero, sophomore center Meleah Leatherman made a layup to put the Lady Cougars ahead 37-36 going into halftime.

Throughout the first half, the Lady Cougars did not allow a single free throw attempt to the Foresters in 20 minutes.

As the second half got underway, the Lady Cougars picked up where they left off although scoring became scarcer in the third quarter. Saint Francis extended their lead to as big as six points during the frame, and although the Foresters closed the gap to two points, freshman guard Reganne Pate made two free throws to put Saint Francis ahead 56-52 going into the fourth quarter.

Early in the final frame, it looked as though the Lady Cougars were going to put the game away in the first several minutes as they extended their lead to seven points less than two minutes into the quarter.

The Foresters though would not go down without a fight and continued to claw away at the deficit. They forced consecutive turnovers by the Lady Cougars and made successive layups to trail Saint Francis just 67-65.

Now with under two minutes remaining and the margin at five points, sophomore forward Elise Scaggs sank a three to make the score 78-70 with 1:38 remaining, and the Lady Cougars never looked back, earning the victory and pulling above .500 in Crossroads play.

“That was a great team win,” Head Coach Jason Ridge said. “It felt like Huntington was not going to miss all night. We’re going to have to go back and figure some things out on the defensive end of the floor but our offensive execution was pretty good all night. Our posts, in particular, were outstanding all game.”

Throughout the game, the Lady Cougars shot 57 percent from the floor, 50 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 80 percent from the free throw line. Leatherman was the leading scorer as she totaled 27 points, her personal best on the season. Elise Scaggs and sophomore forward Cassidy Crawford followed suit with 27 combined points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds.

“I was so happy to see Meleah play so well,” Coach Ridge said. “She’s had some ups and downs this season but she just stays with it. She shows up and competes every game irregardless of how she is playing but today she played with some confidence and put together an incredible game.”

The Lady Cougars resume play on Wednesday evening when they travel to Mount Vernon, Ohio for another road Crossroads matchup against the Mount Vernon Nazarene University Cougars (10-9; 7-5 Crossroads) beginning at 7:00 pm.