ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine missed a potential game-winning field goal with seven seconds left in a 30-28 loss to Rose-Hulman.

The Thunder fell behind 17-0 early in the second quarter before Trine cracked the scoreboard. A Connor Arthur touchdown from Alex Price cut the deficit to 17-7, but Rose-Hulman scored on the ensuing series to take a 24-7 lead to halftime.

Trine stormed out of the gates in the third quarter, outscoring Rose-Hulman 21-6 in that frame. Despite cutting the deficit to two, Trine missed a couple chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Trine looks to bounce back next Saturday against Franklin College. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.