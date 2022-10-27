FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Darby Maggard’s coaching career got off to a dramatic start on Thursday night as the Canterbury High School graduate won her debut for Huntington University as the Foresters nailed a late three to beat Indiana Tech 73-73 at the Schaefer Center in the season opener for both teams.

Down 72-70, Celeste Ryman buried a three at the buzzer to give the Foresters the win.

Alli Vaughn and Emily Seboe had 16 points apiece to pace Huntington, while Konnor Gambrell added 15.

Juliana Burris led the Warriors with 24 points while Erika Foy tallied 14 and Kyra Whitaker 11.