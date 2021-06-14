late-game penalty helps Fort Wayne FC end in draw with Grand Rapids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A late-game penalty kick in the 78th minute by Joel Harvey helped Fort Wayne FC end in a draw against Grand Rapids FC at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field on Sunday afternoon, 1-1.

Down 1-nil at the half, Fort Wayne FC fought back in the second half and was awarded a penalty in the 78th minute. Joel Harvey took the shot for FWFC and equalized.

Near the end of regulation, FWFC had a few chances to take the lead but couldn’t get anything to go through.

Next up, Fort Wayne FC will travel to face Kalamazoo FC on Friday at 6:45 PM.