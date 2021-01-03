Late basket gives Northern Kentucky 70-68 decision over Mastodons

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne saw their bid for a road Horizon League win fall short when Northern Kentucky’s Trevon Faulkner made a floater in the paint with two seconds left on Saturday (January 2) at BB&T Bank Arena. It gave the Norse a 70-68 win over the Mastodons.

A combined 56 points were scored in the first half with the ‘Dons up 29-27 after 20 minutes. The second half had a much different pace with the two clubs combining for 82 points.

The Mastodons opened their largest lead of the game with 15:56 left in the second at 42-31. It capped a 13-4 scoring advantage for the ‘Dons to start the second. NKU chipped at the deficit, making it a two-point game with 6:39 remaining and taking the lead back at 61-60 with 4:10 left. A pair of free throws by NKU’s Bryson Langdon put the Norse up multiple possessions at 66-62. The ‘Dons tied the game up at 68 with 1:12 left after a pair of free throws by Deonte Billups . Jarred Godfrey connected on a pair of free throws just 22 seconds earlier.

The game would come down to the final seconds and Warrick’s basket, giving him 22 points in the game, would be the difference. The ‘Dons used a timeout after the hoop but a half court attempt by Godfrey fell short.

NKU finished the game shooting 45.9 percent (28-of-61). The ‘Dons shot 47.2 percent (25-of-53).

Jalon Pipkins led the ‘Dons with 16 points while Bobby Planutis added 13. Godfrey and Demetric Horton each had 10 points.

Dylan Carl had seven points, six rebounds and two blocks. His two blocks brought his career total to 95, moving into fifth all-time in program history. He passed Sean Gibson (1989-93) who had 94 blocks.

The Norse move to 5-4 (3-1 Horizon League). The ‘Dons fall to 2-5 (1-5 Horizon League). The Mastodons are home this upcoming weekend with a pair of contests with UIC.