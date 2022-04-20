SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Jack Lang had a solo home run for Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday (April 20) evening in the Mastodons’ 12-2 loss to No. 18 Notre Dame.

The ‘Dons wasted little time getting on the board. Lang hit a solo shot in the first inning, his seventh home run of the year, to put the ‘Dons up 1-0.

Notre Dame, ranked No. 18 in the DIBaseball.com poll, knotted it with one in the first and took the lead with another run in the third. The two runs were the only runs that starter Michael Madura gave up in his three-inning outing. He also had two strikeouts. He took the loss and is now 0-1.

The Mastodons’ second run of the game came in the eighth when Jarrett Bickel used a single up the middle to knock in Cade Nelis. Isaiah Hart also had a single for the ‘Dons.

The Fighting Irish pulled away with a five-spot in the seventh.

Ryan Cole and Jack Zyska had home runs for the Fighting Irish.

GAME NOTES» The Mastodons drew four walks from Notre Dame pitching.» Lang led the Mastodons, going 2-for-4 with a single in addition to his home run.» Notre Dame was led offensively by Cole, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.» Notre Dame improves to 23-8. Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 10-24.

ON DECK» The ‘Dons return to action on Friday (April 22) against Northern Kentucky in a doubleheader at noon at Mastodon Field.