Lander, Geronimo returning to I.U.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Both Khristian Lander and Jordan Geronimo will be returning to Indiana University next season to play for coach Mike Woodson.

Both Lander and Geronimo made the announcement via social media on Monday.

They were two of the six players to put their name in the NCAA’s transfer portal following the 2020-21 season at I.U.

Trayce Jackson-Davis announced last Friday he was returning to I.U. next season after weighing the option of going pro. Al Durham put his name in the transfer portal and will head to Providence next season.

Grad transfer Parker Stewart put his name in the portal, but announced last week he’s returning.

That leaves Armaan Franklin and Race Thompson as the only two players from I.U. that put their name in the transfer portal that have yet to publicly make a decision on next season.