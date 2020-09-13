Lancers early lead enough to hold-off the Warriors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) In an exhibition match, Grace College’s early lead was enough to hold off Indiana Tech despite a late comeback.

Grace’s T.J. White and Ulissess Miranda got the match stated with two-goals for the Lancers, but that’s all Indiana Tech would allow for the remainder of the match. Despite a late-goal from Markos Fameliaris, the Warriors were unable to tie the match before time expired.

Next up, Indiana Tech hosts Trine next Saturday and Grace will travel to Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday.