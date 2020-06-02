Lakewood Park grad Strine named to “30-Under-30” by NABC

BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University men’s basketball director of operations Tommy Strine has been named to the Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team announced the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Tuesday afternoon. The team represents 30 of the most outstanding men’s college basketball coaches (from all collegiate levels) under the age of 30.

“I’m extremely happy that Tommy has been named to this prestigious list,” said LU head coach Tic Price. “He is one of the hardest working individuals I’ve been around in my career. He is a man of his word and proves his loyalty to Lamar University through his work ethic and determination every day. This is well deserved honor.”

Strine came to Beaumont in June 2019 and is entering his second season as the director of basketball operations. Prior to his time with the Cardinals, Strine spent the previous season working at Cleveland State serving in a similar role with the Vikings. He also spent three seasons in Washington D.C. serving as director of operations at American University.

Strine is involved with the day-to-day aspects of the program from travel arrangements, practice schedules, player development and on-campus recruiting.

The NABC is located in Kansas City, Mo., and was founded in 1927 by the legendary Forrest “Phog” Allen. A student of James Naismith, Allen organized coaches into this collective group to serve as guardians of the game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men’s basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of advocacy, leadership, service and education.