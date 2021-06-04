Lakewood Park grad Strine added to IUPUI basketball coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Lakewood Park Christian High School graduate Tommy Strine is headed back home again to Indiana as the northeast Indiana native has been added to the IUPUI men’s basketball coaching staff.

According to a press release by IUPUI:

“Strine comes to IUPUI after spending last season on staff at Chicago State University. He previously served as the director of operations at Lamar, helping the Cardinals post 17 wins in 2019 including a return to the conference tournament for the fourth-straight year. While at Lamar, he was named to the Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team, a group which represents 30 of the most outstanding men’s college basketball coaches (from all collegiate levels) under the age of 30.

Prior to his lone season at Lamar, Strine served as the director of basketball operations at Cleveland State (2018) following three seasons working in the same capacity at American University (2015-18) where he helped the Eagles advance to the semifinals of the 2016 Patriot League Tournament. During his stint at AU he had the opportunity to help coach Patriot League Rookie of the Year Delante Jones (2016) and two Patriot All-Rookie Team members Mark Gasperini and Sa’eed Nelson (2017).

His coaching career began in 2010 at the club level before taking an assistant’s position at Marion (Ind.) High School. He spent one season at MHS (2013) before taking an assistant coaching position at Concordia University – Ann Arbor (2014). In that same year, Strine also served as a tryout instructor for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA’s developmental league. Following his stint in Michigan, Strine served as video coordinator at the University of Richmond for one season (2014-15) for a 21-win Spiders squad which finished fourth in the Atlantic 10 Conference and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2015 National Invitational Tournament (NIT) as a No. 1 seed.

Strine earned his bachelor’s degree from IPFW in 2014. He received his degree after a playing career at NCAA Division III Anderson University where he helped the Ravens advance to the 2010 NCAA Championships. It marked the first time in program history that Anderson won the Heartland Conference Championship, setting school records for wins and conference wins.

“I’m extremely grateful to Coach Crenshaw for granting me this opportunity to join the Jaguar family,” Strine said. “Basketball and Indiana are synonymous with each other and it’s a dream come true to be able to come back and coach in my home state.”

Both Banks and Strine recently began their coaching duties.”