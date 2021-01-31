Lady Cougars fall short against No. 19 IWU Wildcats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday afternoon, the University of Saint Francis Lady Cougars (11-9; 5-6 Crossroads) played host to the No. 19 Indiana Wesleyan University Wildcats (15-4; 8-2 Crossroads), and despite a good battle, lost 66-58.

As the game got underway, the Wildcats put the Lady Cougars in a 9-3 hole, but Saint Francis quickly turned it around and played a stellar first half. The last five minutes of the first quarter the Lady Cougars spent by eliminating the deficit and eventually taking the lead.

Through the last five minutes of the first quarter, the Lady Cougars outscored the Wildcats 10-2 to go ahead 15-13 after one.

Going into the second quarter, the Lady Cougars stayed strong, and kept the Wildcats offensive attack off balanced, although the Wildcats defense was strong themselves. Most of the frame went back and forth before sophomore guard Cassidy Crawford made two free throws to put the Lady Cougars back in front, and the score stayed that way as the game went to halftime with Saint Francis leading 26-25.

During the first half, the Lady Cougars forced nine turnovers by the Wildcats.

Both teams exchanged blows during the third quarter. As the Lady Cougars continuously made successive shots, the Wildcats kept answering them, and wouldn’t go away quietly. A missed shot by the Wildcats at the buzzer missed and the third quarter concluded with Saint Francis still leading 42-41.

However, the tables turned in the fourth, and the Wildcats gained all of the momentum. Consecutive three-pointers early in the frame put the Lady Cougars behind by six points, and they were never able to catch the Wildcats from there, being outscored 25-16 in the quarter, and suffering the loss.

“I was really proud of our team today,” Head Coach Jason Ridge said despite the loss. “I thought we really competed, made it tough on them, and our players did everything we asked. That’s the thing about basketball though when you play a good team, and IWU is a very good team you only get so many opportunities to make winning plays. The game was even and we made two defensive mistakes that led to them getting six points. Yes those two plays did cost us, but we made a lot of other plays today, and we gave ourselves a chance.”

Throughout the game, the Lady Cougars shot 37 percent from the floor, 16 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 75 percent from the free throw line. Sophomore forward Cassidy Crawford led the team in scoring with 16 points, and in rebounds with nine. Senior guard Sidney Crowe chipped in with 13 points of her own.

The Lady Cougars resume play on Wednesday when they travel to Winona Lake, Indiana for a road conference game against the Grace College Lancers (10-12; 1-11 Crossroads) beginning at 7:00 pm.