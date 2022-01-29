Lack of detailed NIL rules challenges NCAA enforcement

(AP) – NCAA enforcement has inquired about how college athletes are earning money off their names, images and likenesses at multiple schools. It is trying to police activities that are unregulated by detailed rules.

NCAA Vice President of Enforcement Jon Duncan tells the Associated Press that letters of inquiry have gone out over the last few months. Duncan said the letters are not indicative of the opening of a formal investigation.

While the NCAA has no NIL-specific bylaws, the deals must still adhere to existing rules that prohibit recruiting inducements and athletes being paid solely for playing or for performance.