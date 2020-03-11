Kyle Mallers and Brachen Hazen Lead Ball State to the Top of the MAC West

MUNCIE, Ind.- From opponents in high school to teammates in college, Brachen Hazen and Kyle Mallers never knew their lives would cross after graduating high school.
Mallers, a Carroll high school graduate went on to play for Ball State directly out of high school. Hazen, a Columbia City high school grad took the scenic route, playing for Arkansas his freshmen season before transferring to Ball State.
Now, the pair are not only teammates, but roommates as well. The Northeast Indiana duo hopes that chemistry pays dividends as the Cardinals begin tourney play.