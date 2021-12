FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Central Noble High School graduate Meleah Kunkel tallied 20 points and 8 rebounds to lead St. Francis to a 63-60 win in overtime against Governors State University on Tuesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

Cassidy Crawford added 19 points and 9 rebounds for USF while Carroll High School grad Emily Parrett chipped in with 14 points.