FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forward Ra Kpedi will utilize his fifth year of college eligibility, as the Indianapolis native announced via social media that he will return to play for the Mastodons.

Kpedi, who played his first two seasons at the University of Vermont, was listed as a redshirt senior last year for the Mastodons. However, due to the 2020-21 season not counting against student-athletes in terms of eligibility due to COVID, Kpedi had the option of playing one more year.

Kpedi, a 6-foot-9 forward, was Purdue Fort Wayne’s biggest post threat last year. He averaged 8.4 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds a night. He also led the Dons with 16 blocked shots.

PFW finished 21-12 overall last season, earning a share of the Horizon League’s regular season title.