Konchar named to Preseason All-Summit League Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Purdue Fort Wayne's John Konchar has been named to the 2018-19 Preseason All-Summit League Men's Basketball Team by a vote of the league's head coaches, media and sports information directors.

Konchar is a three-time All-Summit League First Team performer. In program history, he ranks second in rebounds (868), fourth in steals (207), fifth in assists (375) and sixth in points (1,423). He is a two-time NABC All-District Second Team selection. Last year he ranked ninth in the nation with 2.45 steals per game.

The 2018-19 preseason poll was also released with the Mastodons picked to finish fourth earning 384 points. South Dakota State, South Dakota and Denver were selected ahead of the Mastodons.

The Mastodons open the 2018-19 season with an exhibition vs DePauw on Oct. 30. The regular season opener is set for Nov. 6 at UCLA.