King crowned interim head coach of Mastodons women’s golf program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne Director of Athletics Kelley Hartley Hutton has announced that Billy King will serve as the interim head coach for the women’s golf program.

“We are extremely grateful that Coach King will be stepping in to take over the responsibilities of the women’s golf program,” Hartley Hutton said. “He is the perfect person to lead the team in this transition.”

King, the head coach of the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s golf team, led his squad to a fourth place-finish at the 2021 Horizon League Championship in the Mastodons’ first year in the league. He coached Kasey Lilly to a runner-up spot at the Championship with a 216 (E). Lilly was the first Mastodon in program history to be named to an All-League First Team. In 2020-21, the men’s and women’s golf teams at Purdue Fort Wayne won the Horizon League’s Raise Your Sights Awards, honoring the highest team GPAs at each institution. The men’s team had the highest GPA among men’s teams in the league, with a 3.73 GPA. The women’s team had a 3.69, which was the highest among Purdue Fort Wayne teams.

“I am honored to be taking over this program that Coach Zedrick has built,” King said. “He did an amazing job developing this team and I’m excited to help in this transition.”

The Fort Wayne native has been with the Mastodons since the spring of 2009, when he was named the men’s golf head coach. He led Zach Schroeder to a Summit League Championship in 2018, as he became the first Mastodon to qualify for the NCAA Championship. The ‘Dons finished fourth in the Summit League four times under King’s leadership.

King will be taking over the women’s golf program that had its best scoring average in program history in 2020-21 with a 311.85 four-player mark. Holly Anderson was selected as an All-Horizon League Second Team and Academic All-League honoree.

Under King’s direction, the Mastodon women’s golf program will kick off the 2021-22 season at the A-Ga-Ming Kickoff on September 5.