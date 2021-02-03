Key victory proves elusive as Hoosiers outdueled in overtime by Illini

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, IN – FEBRUARY 02, 2021 – guard Armaan Franklin #2 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Xavier Daniels/Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trent Frazier scored Illinois’ final 10 points in regulation, and the 12th-ranked Fighting Illini gave up only one basket in overtime to outlast Indiana 75-71. Frazier finished with 19 points and Kofi Cockburn had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois, which won its third straight overall and snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Hoosiers’ home court. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers, who have dropped two straight. Race Thompson had 18 points and eight rebounds. The Illini trailed 64-58 with five minutes to go. But Frazier tied it with two 3-pointers and twice put Illinois ahead from the free-throw line.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss