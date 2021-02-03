Key victory proves elusive as Hoosiers outdueled in overtime by Illini

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball's home opener of 2021, the Mastodons controlled Youngstown State from the opening serve on Monday, February 1 in the Gates Sports Center. Purdue Fort Wayne won 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-13) for its first-ever Horizon League win.

Katie Crowe was dominant in all facets of the game, as she finished with 13 kills, 10 digs and six aces. She did not have an error and recorded a .650 hitting percentage. Crowe is now 10 kills away from 1,000 in her career.