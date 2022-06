(WANE) – After spending the last three seasons at the University of Kentucky, Keion Brooks Jr. is taking his talents to the PAC-12.

On Monday, Brooks announced on social media that he is transferring to Washington.

The former North Side High School star also considered turning pro this offseason. Last month, Brooks worked out in front of pro scouts at the NBA G-League Elite Camp.

Last season, averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for Kentucky.