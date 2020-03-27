Junior hockey prepares Miller for next steps in NCAA

FORT WAYNE-Ind. (WANE) – Most 20-year-olds are already in their second to third year of college, but Leo native Matt Miller chose to take a different route.

Miller has spend the past three and a half years playing junior hockey in Sioux City, Iowa and Lincoln, Nebraska in the USHL. Miller racked up 33 goals and 37 assists in three seasons.

Wrapping up his final season of junior hockey, Miller put the pen to paper and committed to the University of Nebraska Omaha to continue his education and hockey career.

Miller plans to start classes in the fall studying business with a focus in entrepreneurship.