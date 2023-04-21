FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Wright State scored three late runs to edge Purdue Fort Wayne 6-4 on Friday (April 21) in Horizon League baseball play.

Caileb Johnson hit a second-inning solo home run, his seventh of the season, to put the ‘Dons up 1-0. Wright State tied it in the top of the fourth, before the ‘Dons scored two of their own in the fourth to go up 3-1. Cade Fitzpatrick and Tyler Nelson each doubled in a run in the inning.

It was a four-all game in the ninth when Wright State scored two on a two-out home run by Andrew Patrick. The game would end 6-4 in favor of the Raiders.

Mac Ayres finished with a no-decision, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings of work with six strikeouts. Kevin Fee (1-3) received the loss in relief. Jay Luikart threw the ninth for his fifth save of the year. Alex Theis is 3-3 after 1.1 innings of work in relief.

Jarrett Bickel had two of the Mastodons’ eight hits. He knocked in a run in the eighth. Cade Nelis had a hit to extend his on-base streak to 20 games.

The ‘Dons are now 10-29 (6-10 Horizon League). Wright State improves to 21-17 (11-5 Horizon). The two teams will play game two of the series on Saturday (April 22) at Indiana Wesleyan.