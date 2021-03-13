Johnson throws one-hitter, Mastodons split With Cleveland State in home opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne softball’s Jadelyn Johnson nearly threw a no-hitter on Friday (March 12) as the Mastodons split with Cleveland State in their Horizon League opener.

Game 1 – Vikings 4, Mastodons 3

In the Horizon League opener, Morganne Denny had an early home run in the bottom of the first that knocked in Meagan Mullaney after she drew a walk.

After this 2-2 first inning, it was a calm afternoon until the sixth inning. Alexa Seiger knocked a two-run homer over right center that would give the Vikings just enough.

In bottom of the seventh, Camryn Mosher singled to left, which scored Kyndell Ethridge, who pinch ran for Olivia Stansbury. Mosher would be stranded on base, however, giving the Vikings the one-run win.

Shaina Eyre threw a complete seven-inning game in the circle, striking out seven Vikings. She drops to 1-2. Hannah Griffin picked up the win and Torrie Jenkins got a save.

Game 2 – Mastodons 11, Vikings 1

Purdue Fort Wayne picked up its first-ever Horizon League win behind Johnson’s one-hitter. Johnson had a no-hitter going until the second-to-last batter of the game.

The Mastodon newcomer finished her day with five strikeouts in five innings pitched. The one run that Cleveland State scored was unearned in the first inning.

Mullaney opened up the scoring with a double to center field that brought in Madeline Swart. Denny brought in Mullaneywith a sacrifice fly to left field, giving the Mastodons a 2-1 edge through the first.

It was big fourth inning that gave the Mastodons the runs they needed to run-rule the Vikings. The ‘Dons put nine runs on the board starting with a single to left field from Lexi Smalarz that brought in Ethridge. A pair of singles from Madeline Swart and Alise Hale brought in four runs, then Stansbury doubled to right field to score two more. After making a full trip through the order, Ethridge hit a home run over the left field wall that gave the ‘Dons the 11-1 lead that would hold for the duration.

Aly Packish got the hit in the fifth inning that broke the no-hitter bid. Johnson moved to 1-1 while Taylor Betz fell to 2-3.

The ‘Dons had nine hits, a high on the young season.

Purdue Fort Wayne moves to 2-4, 1-1 Horizon League while Cleveland State goes to 6-8, 1-1 with the doubleheader split. These two teams will meet again tomorrow with another doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. at the Purdue Fort Wayne softball field.