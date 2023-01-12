NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – After a 7-year run with Manchester football, Nate Jensen is stepping down as head coach to join the coaching staff at Saint Francis.

Jensen confirmed with WANE 15 that he has accepted the defensive coordinator position with the Cougars.

During his time at Manchester, Jensen led the Spartans to a 20-47 record, including 17-33 in conference games. Shortly after resigning with Manchester, Jensen announced his move to Saint Francis on social media.

Manchester has begun their search for a new head football coach.