FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After dominating on the Highlight Zone that past few seasons as a standout at Jay County High School, Renna Schwieterman will be taking her game to a new level this season as a freshman for the Mastodons.

Maria Marchesano and the Dons opened practice for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday with the season opener set for November 6 at the University of Michigan.

A six-foot forward, Schwieterman averaged 21.2 points and 6.5 rebounds a game as a senior for Jay County.