FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s Renna Schwieterman is the Horizon League Freshman of the Week the conference announced on Monday after a pair of solid showings from the Jay County High School graduate.

Schwieterman averaged 12 points and 4 rebounds in PFW’s 2-0 start to Horizon League play, shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent on threes.

The Dons step out of conference play on Wednesday when they travel to Bellarmine University.