FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Horizon League announced on Tuesday (Jan. 2) that Purdue Fort Wayne’s Renna Schwieterman was selected as the league’s Freshman of the Week.

Schwieterman helped the Mastodons to a 1-1 week, picking up a road win at Milwaukee. She averaged 7.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game and shot 36.4 percent from 3-point range. She scored 12 points off the bench at Green Bay thanks to four 3-pointers.

This is the second time that Schwieterman has been named the Horizon League Freshman of the Week. She also earned the honor on December 4. She joins fellow Mastodon freshman Erin Woodson with two honors. The Mastodons have taken four of the eight Freshman of the Week awards this season, and four of the last five.

Schwieterman and the ‘Dons are 9-5 and 3-1 to start Horizon League play. This matches the best start to a season since 2010-11. They will look to move to 10-5 when Robert Morris comes to Fort Wayne for a game on Thursday (Jan. 4) at 7 p.m.