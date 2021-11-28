Jarred Godfrey scores 35 in overtime loss to Western Michigan

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WANE) – Despite 35 points from Jarred Godfrey, the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team dropped a 93-85 overtime game to Western Michigan on Saturday (Nov. 27) in the Hilton Garden Inn FGCU Invitational.

Godfrey was 13-of-18 from the floor and 4-of-8 from 3-point range. His 35 are the most for a Mastodon since he had 41 against UIC on January 8, 2021. It is also the second-most points in a game by a Horizon League player this season.

Godfrey also grabbed six rebounds, swiped four steals and dished out three assists.

In the opening half, the Mastodons built a lead as large as six when Godfrey converted an old-fashioned 3-point play. What kept Western Michigan in the game in the first half was 3-point shooting. The Broncos were 8-of-10 from beyond the arc.

The Broncos got the lead to swing their way in the second half with two straight triples to go up six, but Godfrey drained a triple of his own after Cameron Benford blocked a shot from WMU. Damian Chong Qui assisted on the basket. On the ensuing possession, Jalon Pipkins stole an errant pass, leading to another Chong Qui to Godfrey 3-point connection.This tied the game at 54 with 11:26 left in regulation.

Later on, it was all square at 71. Ra Kpedi hit one of his seven field goals, then Pipkins drove in for the reverse layup to go up three. WMU hit two consecutive shots to go up two with 31 seconds left, but Pipkins drained a pair of clutch free throws to extend the game.

In overtime, Pipkins hit a layup as he was falling away from the basket to go up 79-77. Godfrey hit a jumper near the bucket after a spin move to lose his defender. These were his 32nd and 33rd points. Chong Qui hit an acrobatic layup to bring it back within six, but the Broncos managed to run out the clock after this point.

Kpedi finished with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Pipkins and Chong Qui joined him in double-figures with 13 and 11, respectively. Pipkins had five assists while Chong Qui had four.

The Mastodons fall to 3-2 while Western Michigan improves to 2-4.

Purdue Fort Wayne will be the nightcap game tomorrow against the host Florida Gulf Coast squad. That game will tip at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.